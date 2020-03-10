Seventeen's Hoshi donates 50 million KRW ($42,000) without telling Pledis to help Coronavirus relief efforts

Seventeen's Hoshi donated 50 million KRW ($42,000) without telling his company, Pledis Entertainment.



On March 9, it was belatedly revealed that Hoshi personally donated 50 million KRW through the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association. Hope Bridge is a purely private relief organization established by the nation's broadcasters, newspapers, and social organizations.



The donation will be used to help buy medical supplies and support medical staff and volunteers for the underprivileged who were affected by Coronavirus.

#호시 personally donated 50 million won to be used to purchase quarantine supplies for the underprivileged, support medical staff & volunteers affected by covid-19

"hoshi quietly (without knowledge of pledis) donated with a warm heart, hoping to overcome difficult times together" pic.twitter.com/kOxtdCc24X — sweet hoshi (@sweetlikehoshi) March 9, 2020





According to officials, Hoshi quietly made donations without seeking any attention and didn't even let his agency know. He recently completed a successful world tour and is planning various activities in the future.

Fans are especially impressed because Hoshi's family wasn't well-off during his training period, but he continues to secretly donate and participate in volunteer work.