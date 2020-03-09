16

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Pledis Entertainment CEO Han Sung Soo to conclude role as IZ*ONE producer next month

Pledis Entertainment CEO Han Sung Soo will be stepping down as a producer for 'Produce 48' project group IZ*ONE next month.

The news was announced by the CEO himself via his official Instagram account, where he explained that the time he had originally scheduled to work with the group is coming to an end, adding that he will now be returning his focus to his artists.

The letter in the Instagram post reads:


"Hello.


This is Pledis Entertainment CEO and IZ*ONE producer Han Sung Soo.


My producing of IZ*ONE, whom I have been producing with for three albums since their debut until now, will be concluding in April 2020.

I remember before their debut, when the members had just started out and began training together as one team, like it was yesterday, and already the time I had committed to the members has all ended. 


I produced three albums, from their debut mini album and second mini album to their third full-length album, and as a producer, I felt great value and joy in the process of IZ*ONE growing up and in the moments when WIZ*ONE felt happiness in their daily lives through IZ*ONE.

Through these three album, IZ*ONE became an awesome group that is really full of potential, and I hope that all of you WIZ*ONE had a festive time. Also, I would like to thank IZ*ONE and WIZ*ONE for giving me great memories.


IZ*ONE has now become an excellent team that has spread all over the world, and WIZ*ONE is the guiding force that brought IZ*ONE to where they are now. Now I will be more faithfully doing my role as Pledis Entertainment's CEO. Moving forward, I will be trying my best to share the talents and potential of the groups I am in charge of with all of you fans. I will also be glad as IZ*ONE and WIZ*ONE move to higher places together. I will cheer on IZ*ONE's path as they continue to develop and head toward an always broadening world.

Thank you."


Meanwhile, Pledis Entertainment artists include NU'EST, Seventeen, After School, and Kyulkyung.

안녕하세요. 플레디스 엔터테인먼트 대표이자 아이즈원의 프로듀서 한성수입니다. 데뷔부터 지금까지 세 장의 앨범을 함께 하며 프로듀싱했던 그룹 아이즈원의 총괄 프로듀싱을 2020년 4월로 마무리하게 됐습니다. 데뷔 전 막 한 팀이 됐던 멤버들의 트레이닝부터 하기 시작한 것이 어제 일처럼 기억나는데, 벌써 멤버들과 약속한 시간이 다 되었습니다. 데뷔작인 첫 번째 미니 앨범 , 두 번째 미니 앨범 , 그리고 첫 번째 정규 앨범 까지 세 장의 앨범을 프로듀싱하며 아이즈원이 성장하는 과정을, 그리고 위즈원이 아이즈원을 통해 일상 속에서 행복을 느끼는 순간을 함께 할 수 있었다는 데서 프로듀서로서 큰 보람과 기쁨을 느꼈습니다. 아이즈원은 세 장의 앨범을 통해 정말 가능성을 만개한 멋진 그룹이 되었고, 위즈원 여러분에게는 축제와도 같은 시간이 되었길 바랍니다. 그리고 저에게도 좋은 추억을 남겨주신 아이즈원과 위즈원께 감사드립니다. 아이즈원은 이제 전 세계로 뻗어 나가는 훌륭한 팀이 됐고, 위즈원은 아이즈원을 지금 이 자리로 이끈 힘입니다. 저는 이제 플레디스 엔터테인먼트의 대표의 역할에 더욱더 충실히 하고자 합니다. 앞으로도 맡고 있는 팀들이 가진 재능과 가능성을 최선을 다해 팬 여러분께 전달할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 그리고 아이즈원과 위즈원이 함께 더 높은 곳으로 올라가는 모습을 멀리서나마 기쁜 마음으로 지켜보겠습니다. 항상 더 넓은 세상으로 향하고 더 높이 성장할 아이즈원의 행보를 응원하겠습니다. 감사합니다.

  1. IZ*ONE
Vash_Outlaw738 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

I don't know if it's funny or sad that Pledis still lists After School as an active artist. I can't even say "they" haven't promoted as a group in over 6 years since there are currently zero members.

