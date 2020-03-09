Pledis Entertainment CEO Han Sung Soo to conclude role as IZ*ONE producer next month

Pledis Entertainment CEO Han Sung Soo will be stepping down as a producer for 'Produce 48' project group IZ*ONE next month.

The news was announced by the CEO himself via his official Instagram account, where he explained that the time he had originally scheduled to work with the group is coming to an end, adding that he will now be returning his focus to his artists.

The letter in the Instagram post reads:





"Hello.





This is Pledis Entertainment CEO and IZ*ONE producer Han Sung Soo.





My producing of IZ*ONE, whom I have been producing with for three albums since their debut until now, will be concluding in April 2020.

I remember before their debut, when the members had just started out and began training together as one team, like it was yesterday, and already the time I had committed to the members has all ended.



I produced three albums, from their debut mini album and second mini album to their third full-length album, and as a producer, I felt great value and joy in the process of IZ*ONE growing up and in the moments when WIZ*ONE felt happiness in their daily lives through IZ*ONE.



Through these three album, IZ*ONE became an awesome group that is really full of potential, and I hope that all of you WIZ*ONE had a festive time. Also, I would like to thank IZ*ONE and WIZ*ONE for giving me great memories.





IZ*ONE has now become an excellent team that has spread all over the world, and WIZ*ONE is the guiding force that brought IZ*ONE to where they are now. Now I will be more faithfully doing my role as Pledis Entertainment's CEO. Moving forward, I will be trying my best to share the talents and potential of the groups I am in charge of with all of you fans. I will also be glad as IZ*ONE and WIZ*ONE move to higher places together. I will cheer on IZ*ONE's path as they continue to develop and head toward an always broadening world.



Thank you."







Meanwhile, Pledis Entertainment artists include NU'EST, Seventeen, After School, and Kyulkyung.