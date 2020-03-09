'World Klass' group TOO drops revised timetable for debut mini album release

TOO has released the new schedule for their debut promotions!

On March 9 KST, a few days after announcing that they would be rescheduling their promotions, they unveiled an updated timetable featuring the newly decided dates and times.

According to the timetable, the group will be resuming their teaser schedule with concept photos starting on March 10, revealing their debut music video on March 31, and dropping their debut mini album on April 1. On the same day, they will be also appearing in their own Mnet debut special 'TOO Day.'

Meanwhile, TOO is an upcoming ten-member group comprised of winning contestants from Mnet's survival program 'World Klass.'

Check out the full timetable below!