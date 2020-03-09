28

Jeon So Mi reveals her thoughts on public dating

Singer Jeon So Mi expressed her amazement and envy of idols who are publicly dating.

She appeared as a host on the March 9 episode of MBC's "You've Lost If You're Jealous." The show features celebrity couples that have admitted that they are dating. While watching former Rainbow member Jisook and her boyfriend Lee Doo Hee, she revealed her thoughts on this controversial matter, saying: "There are many walls to climb over in order to have a public relationship. I think my seniors who have revealed their relationship to the public are really something."

She continued, saying that she's embarrassed by just linking arms but also wants to learn from this and date in the future as well.

amu_jane3,291 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

Awwwwww bless Somi I hope she starts dating

4

i-stan-20-groups28 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

I love her mindset!

