People raise concerns over the judiciary's choice of the judge on the 'Nth room' case, who previously granted late Hara's Ex-boyfriend Choi a suspended sentence

People are raising concerns over the appointment of the judge on the 'Nth room' case, due to the judge's past judgments. Over 270,000 people signed the petition to exclude him from the case in just a day.



On March 28, according to the judiciary, Oh Duk Shik presiding judge will hold the first trial of one of the nth room's creators on April 20 at 10 AM KST. The perpetrator of the case is only 16, however, he has distributed illegal child pornography to 8000 to 20,000 people since last October.

Presiding judge Oh has been criticized for him showing leniency in sex offender cases. One of the examples is late Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi's case back in 2018.

Choi was found not guilty of sexual assault in the form of illegal footage filming, on the basis that the victim knew of the existence of this footage, did not ask to delete the footage immediately after she learned of it, and Choi was regretting his act.



He has also sentenced a former journalist not guilty of sexual assault regarding late Jang Ja Yeon.

