Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

Netizens discuss who the best idol turned actors/actresses are

A recent community forum post has netizens debating who the best idol turned actors and actresses are.

The original post was titled 'Idols who are good at acting' and named Suzy, IU, After School's UEE, Nana, T-ara's Jiyeon, and Apink's Eun Ji for female, EXO's D.O., ZE:A's Siwan, Hyungsik, Kim Myung Soo(L), BTOB's Sungjae, MBLAQ's Lee Joon for male. 

Although the original poster noted he wouldn't take any objections, netizens started sharing their opinions in the comments. Comments include: 

"D.O, Sungjae, Siwan and Hyunsik are really good at acting."

"Well, I only agree with your male idol picks." 

"UEE and L? You have no taste."

"YES. IU." 

"I think B1A4 Jinyoung should have made on the list."

Who is your favorite idol turned actors and actresses? 

Mei_Matsumoto-6,699 pts 30 seconds ago 0
30 seconds ago

Seeing D.O. try not as hard to dance on recent EXO concerts before he got enlisted tells me he is fucking done and just wants to act now.

0

markel9000488 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

I love that some forum post In Korea is news over here.

