Park Kyung to release bright, upbeat main theme OST 'Ding Dong' for KBS2 drama 'Welcome'

Block B member/solo artist Park Kyung will be releasing a new OST for KBS2's brand new Wed-Thurs drama series, 'Welcome'!

Park Kyung's upcoming OST "Ding Dong" will be OST Part.2 of the drama series, as well as the main theme song for the first half of 'Welcome'. Meanwhile, Park Kyung very recently released a new solo single titled "Refresh" back on March 18, topping domestic music charts.



Park Kyung's bright, upbeat OST Part. 2 "Ding Dong" for KBS2's 'Welcome' will be released online this March 25 at 6 PM KST, just a few hours before the drama's premiere later on the same day at 10 PM KST. 'Welcome' tells the fantastic story of a male cat named Hong Jo, who can transform his appearance into that of a male human.

