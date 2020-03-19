Actress Kim Hye Yoon cast as female lead of a new mystery film, 'The Girl on the Bulldozer'

Rising rookie actress Kim Hye Yoon will be greeting viewers through the big-screen soon!

Kim Hye Yoon has been cast as the female lead of an upcoming film titled 'The Girl on the Bulldozer'. Directed by Park Yi Woong, the story revolves around a young girl named Hye Young, whose father passes away due to a sudden accident. Hye Young then decides to investigate the mysterious events surrounding her father's death on her own.

Kim Hye Yoon's 'The Girl on the Bulldozer' is slated to begin filming this May. Are you looking forward to seeing Kim Hye Yoon in a leading film?

