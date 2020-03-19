Soyu to launch her very own YouTube series, 'Soyu Report'

Solo artist Soyu will be launching her very own YouTube series, titled 'Soyu Report'!

The YouTube series will be launched in partnership with global contents production brand 1theK and will consist of various genres of broadcast topics, including travel vlogs, workout routines, diet tips, mukbang and ASMR, plus more!

The first video via Soyu's solo YouTube channel 'Soyu Report' will be available this March 19 at 5 PM KST. In addition to introducing viewers to her new YouTube channel, Soyu plans on sharing vlog moments from her recent trip to Switzerland with her sister.

