1

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

Soyu to launch her very own YouTube series, 'Soyu Report'

AKP STAFF

Solo artist Soyu will be launching her very own YouTube series, titled 'Soyu Report'!

The YouTube series will be launched in partnership with global contents production brand 1theK and will consist of various genres of broadcast topics, including travel vlogs, workout routines, diet tips, mukbang and ASMR, plus more!

The first video via Soyu's solo YouTube channel 'Soyu Report' will be available this March 19 at 5 PM KST. In addition to introducing viewers to her new YouTube channel, Soyu plans on sharing vlog moments from her recent trip to Switzerland with her sister. 

To subscribe to Soyu's solo YouTube channel in advance, click here!

  1. Soyu
0 372 Share 25% Upvoted
Euna Kim, KHAN, Minju
Euna Kim announces that duo KHAN has disbanded
5 hours ago   12   17,373
misc.
Actor Moon Ji Yoon passes away at age 36
10 hours ago   46   84,738
misc.
10 Korean dramas turning 10 this year
8 hours ago   13   11,928
misc.
Actor Moon Ji Yoon passes away at age 36
10 hours ago   46   84,738

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND