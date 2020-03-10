New sitcom 'Somehow Family' reveals adorable mother-daughter stills of CLC's Eunbin & Jin Hee Kyung

TV Chosun's upcoming variety-drama series 'Somehow Family' has unveiled new still cuts of the adorable mother-daughter chemistry between actress Jin Hee Kyung and CLC's Eunbin!

Set to premiere this March 29 at 7:55 PM KST, 'Somehow Family' tells the story of a family who runs a boarding home. Sung Dong Il and Jin Hee Kyung play the roles of the boarding home's owner couple, while CLC's Eunbin plays the role of their cherished daughter, Sung Ha Neul. The boarding home is open to different types of employees who work at a nearby airport.

As you can see in the mother-daughter still cuts below, Ha Neul and her mother share a very special, "best friend" relationship, often connecting while badmouthing Ha Neul's father. Furthermore, Eunbin's character Ha Neul is said to be very superstitious, giving her mother all kinds of bizarre advice.



Also starring Kim Kwang Gyu, Oh Hyun Kyung, Seo Ji Suk, Pentagon's Yeo One, and more, 'Somehow Family' is coming soon to TV Chosun later this month!

