Cosmic Girls's Dayoung recently posed for a super colorful, fun cover pictorial for the latest issue of 'Pilates S' magazine!

In addition to showcasing her toned figure in bright workout gear paired with unordinary accessories, Dayoung also charmed readers with a quirky side. Meanwhile, Dayoung is currently active on various variety programs, most recently having appeared on 'Mask King' as a contestant and advancing to the final round.



Fall for Dayoung's lovely charms below!