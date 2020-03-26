Netizens praise BTS's j-hope for his cleanliness and neat personality

BTS's j-hope is receiving praise for his neat personality.

A recently popular community forum post has detailed all signs of j-hope's incredibly cleanly and hygienic personality with pictures and captions, such as:

"Look at the legendary bed preparation. Those sharp angles of the blanket folds. The bed on the top is j-hope's."





"He didn't want to get the set dirty by spilling watermelon juice and seeds all over the place so he's eating by himself in front of the sink."





"Not one shoe out of place..."





Netizens have been chiming in, saying:

"I really like his type of personality."

"You can instantly tell j-hope is neat."



"I've fallen for him yet again."

"He's so cute and handsome. I really like him."

What do you think of j-hope's cleanliness?