Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 15 hours ago

Netizens praise BTS's j-hope for his cleanliness and neat personality

BTS's j-hope is receiving praise for his neat personality.

A recently popular community forum post has detailed all signs of j-hope's incredibly cleanly and hygienic personality with pictures and captions, such as:  

"Look at the legendary bed preparation. Those sharp angles of the blanket folds. The bed on the top is j-hope's."


"He didn't want to get the set dirty by spilling watermelon juice and seeds all over the place so he's eating by himself in front of the sink."


"Not one shoe out of place..."


Netizens have been chiming in, saying: 

"I really like his type of personality."

"You can instantly tell j-hope is neat."

"I've fallen for him yet again."

"He's so cute and handsome. I really like him."

What do you think of j-hope's cleanliness? 

quark123951 14 hours ago
14 hours ago

I am 100% willing to guarantee that he's the glue holding the household together. 😁

gypsy_jaeger 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

This is one of the reasons why Namjoon chose Hobi as the person who can be BTS's Leader when he's not around. Whenever BTS had cook-offs, he always emphasized cleanliness which was truly commendable.

