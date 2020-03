ONEWE members Yonghoon and Kanghyun are the first to display their charismatic side as they show off their performance skills in concept films for the group's newest title track "I Don't Know" featuring MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa!

The group will be coming back with a new mini-album titled '3/4' and is set to release on April 2nd! Check out the videos above and below and stay tuned for more content from ONEWE.