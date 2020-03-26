INFINITE's L and actress Shin Ye Eun praised for their superior visuals as their new drama 'Welcome' begins airing

Idol turned actor L and actress Shin Ye Eun received praise for their superior visuals after a community forum post became popular.

The post included two photos of the two entertainers, with a caption stating: "They look like they could be co-stars of a fairytale cartoon."

Both are starring in the new KBS2 Wednesday/Thursday night drama 'Welcome' which aired its first episode on March 25.

Netizens have been chiming in with their opinions as well, stating:

"Crazy."

"Ooh. Those visuals are spicy."

"How can faces like those actually exist in real life..."

What do you think?



