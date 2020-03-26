160

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 14 hours ago

INFINITE's L and actress Shin Ye Eun praised for their superior visuals as their new drama 'Welcome' begins airing

Idol turned actor L and actress Shin Ye Eun received praise for their superior visuals after a community forum post became popular. 

The post included two photos of the two entertainers, with a caption stating: "They look like they could be co-stars of a fairytale cartoon." 

Both are starring in the new KBS2 Wednesday/Thursday night drama 'Welcome' which aired its first episode on March 25.

Netizens have been chiming in with their opinions as well, stating: 

"Crazy."

"Ooh. Those visuals are spicy."

"How can faces like those actually exist in real life..."

What do you think? 

14 hours ago

me and my little sister are watching this drama together ugh now i gotta wait for next week 😭

14 hours ago

I love the drama..their visuals is everything

