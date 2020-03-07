Netizens LOL at what K-pop Idols are doing amidst coronavirus outbreak

Travel bans and self quarantines due to the Coronavirus outbreak are heavily affecting the K-pop industry, both economically and socially.

A recently viral tweet and post on an online community post had netizens laughing at how many idol groups were showcasing at home, indoor crafting activities that require a lot of time and effort to pass the time during their V Live sessions. Many groups were making frothy coffee that you have to whisk the coffee and sugar at least 400 times, some were making tanghulus(candied fruits), solid perfumes, and rolled ice cream.





TWICE started their own university and a club in their live stream, as many universities and schools in South Korea had postponed their first day of school due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

눈물나 브이앱들어가니까 아깐 아이돌들 달고나만들고 철판아이스크림 만들더니 이제는 누구는 캐치마인드하고 누구는 배꼽찾기게임하고 누구는 탕후루 만들고 있어 pic.twitter.com/9D3zh0MMTw — K95 (@K95_zZ) March 5, 2020

Pentagon's Hongseok even held an online, in-game fan meet.

국내 최초 코로나때문에 진행 못하는 팬사인회를 게임에서 진행하는 아이돌 pic.twitter.com/t09zHfCDPN — 우구 (@wooriseok2) February 28, 2020

Some of the comments on the viral post include: "This is hilarious but also kinda sad. They are so adorable tho.", "The rolled ice cream thing, they have been trying for the last 3 years lmao", "V Live contents just got so much cuter. As a craft and DIY lover, I love all of these activities." "Who first thought of whisking the coffee for over 400 times and making a latte with it? I guess desperate times call for desperate measures."



