Netizens LOL at what K-pop Idols are doing amidst coronavirus outbreak

Travel bans and self quarantines due to the Coronavirus outbreak are heavily affecting the K-pop industry, both economically and socially.
A recently viral tweet and post on an online community post had netizens laughing at how many idol groups were showcasing at home, indoor crafting activities that require a lot of time and effort to pass the time during their V Live sessions. Many groups were making frothy coffee that you have to whisk the coffee and sugar at least 400 times, some were making tanghulus(candied fruits), solid perfumes, and rolled ice cream.
TWICE started their own university and a club in their live stream, as many universities and schools in South Korea had postponed their first day of school due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Pentagon's Hongseok even held an online, in-game fan meet.
Some of the comments on the viral post include: "This is hilarious but also kinda sad. They are so adorable tho.", "The rolled ice cream thing, they have been trying for the last 3 years lmao", "V Live contents just got so much cuter. As a craft and DIY lover, I love all of these activities." "Who first thought of whisking the coffee for over 400 times and making a latte with it? I guess desperate times call for desperate measures."
