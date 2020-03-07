The '80s hit singer and now a chef Lee Ji Yeon speaks out against Coronavirus driven racism

The '80s hit singer and now a chef Lee Ji Yeon spoke out against Coronavirus driven racism.



Lee Ji Yeon debuted in 1987 and had many hit singles including "Wind, Please Stop Blowing". The singer later immigrated to the U.S. in the '90s and now works as a chef in Atlanta, Georgia.

On March 6, Lee Ji Yeon openly criticized some of the racist remarks that she and her friend had to hear.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, numerous accounts of racism and xenophobia have been reported and documented on social media. While the world is combating with the pandemic, some people have to combat the discrimination triggered by the outbreak on top of the ongoing fight against the virus.





