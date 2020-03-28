35

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

EXO's Suho unveils another set of teaser images and M/V teaser for 'Let's Love'

EXO's Suho is gearing up for his first mini-album 'Self Portrait', with another set of teaser images and M/V teaser for the track "Let's Love".

In the latest set of teaser images, shown below, Suho is self-reflecting, gazing blankly into the distance or the mirror. The moody and emotional rock vibe of the track coupled with the surreal visuals in the M/V teaser makes an intriguing teaser. Check out the M/V teaser above. 

Suho's 'Self Portrait' drops on March 30 at 6 PM KST. Are you excited about his first mini-album? 

  1. EXO
  2. Suho
Isratjahan607 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

This is so beautiful.

DG2523,854 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

I can't wait!! I'm so ready for this ❤😭

