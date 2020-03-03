'Music Bank in Dubai' concert canceled due to Coronavirus outbreak concerns

The 'Music Bank in Dubai' concert that was set to be held on March 21 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai has been canceled due to Coronavirus outbreak concerns.

The announcement was made on March 3rd. Fans in Dubai will be missing performances by Baekhyun, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, GOT7's JB and Yugyeom, and MONSTA X.

Tensions and concerns are high as the number of coronavirus cases in Korea grows exponentially. The concert has been in preparation for over a year. Makestar, who is one of the organizations responsible for the concert, stated that they would have to consider safety as a priority and that the decision was not an easy one to make, and that "after the Coronavirus outbreak is over, we will discuss how to proceed again."



All concert tickets will be refunded through the platforms that fans used to purchase them.

