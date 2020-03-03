Lee Dong Wook & Ivy deny they're members of Shincheonji, religious org at center of coronavirus outbreak

Lee Dong Wook and Ivy denied they're members of the Shincheonji church.



On March 3, rumors revealed the two celebrities were associated with Shincheonji, the religious organization at the center of coronavirus outbreak in the city of Daegu. However, they've denied any association with the religious group.



Ivy personally spoke out on Instagram, stating, "I can't even laugh because it's so ridiculous. Be careful of fake tabloids. It's a world where fakes go unchallenged," but she's since deleted the post.



Lee Dong Wook's agency King Kong by Starship stated, "We recently found out that our label artist was connected to a certain religious organization in rumors that were being spread. This is untrue, and we'll be taking legal action against the spread of these rumors, malicious slander, and defamation of character."

