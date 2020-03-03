Yoo Seung Ho & Lee Se Young talk about reuniting for drama 'Memorist' after 8 years

Yoo Seung Ho and Lee Se Young talked about reuniting for the drama 'Memorist' after 8 years.



Viewers of the 2012 MBC drama 'Missing You' may remember Yoo Seung Ho and Lee Se Young as Kang Hyung Joon and Han Ah Reum, respectively, but they're returning as lead characters Dong Baek and Han Sun Mi in the upcoming tvN series 'Memorist'. At the March 3rd press conference for the drama, the two actors opened up about reuniting after 8 years.



Lee Se Young said, "It feels like we weren't apart for 8 years because we have such good teamwork. We're going to showcase perfect compatibility. Look forward to it," while Yoo Seung Ho expressed, "Lee Se Young is a senior in acting compared to me. As Lee Se Young said, we fit very well together. We match well when it comes to what we find funny as well as acting. Maybe it's because we saw each other since we were young, but I trust her even thought we haven't acted alongside each other a lot."



'Memorist' is set to premiere on March 11 at 11:50PM KST.

