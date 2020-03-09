'Korean Zombie' Jung Chan Sung directs message toward UFC fighter Brian Ortega in reaction to Jay Park altercation

'Korean Zombie' Jung Chan Sung is speaking out in response to UFC fighter Brian Ortega slapping Jay Park at a recent UFC event.

On March 9 KST, he took to Instagram to share an image of him with Jay Park, captioning the image with a message directed specifically at Brian Ortega.

"Last night, you sat ten meters away from me and Jay Park. For two hours, nothing happened, so I thought everything was fine. But you f*cking attacked Jay Park while I went to the bathroom. Jay Park is not a professional fighter, but a musician. You slapped a civilian who merely helped translate," he wrote.





"Even worse, you were sitting there waiting until I would be absent and attacked Jay Park. It was not a fight like real men would do. What you have done is same as a grown-up [beating] a child. You should have attacked me. If so, I would have not been upset," he continued.





"You are such a coward for slapping a musician, not a fighter. If you fucking planned this to fight me and to use my name because people don't remember your name anymore, then I congratulate you, it worked. I will fight you, and I will knock you out, and your f*cking face will be bloody. Now, your f*cking face stays in my mind, and I will f*ck you up in the cage. I hope you won't run away from me again," he finished.

Meanwhile, on the night the news of the fight came out, both Jay Park and his agency assured fans that he did not sustain any injuries. Later, when a fan tweeted to him asking if he has plans to sue Brian Ortega for what happened, Jay Park tweeted back with: "Nah, I don't sue people who have less than I do."



Check out Jung Chan Sung's Instagram post below!