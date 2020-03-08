UFC fighter Brian Ortega allegedly slaps Jay Park during recent 'UFC 248' event

UFC fighter Brian Ortega reportedly slapped Jay Park when he was accompanying fighter Jung Chan Sung ("Korean Zombie") during 'UFC 248'.



The news was first released by ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani, who tweeted: "Korean music artist Jay Park, who served as Chan Sung Jung's translator during his recent appearance on the show, was slapped by Brian Ortega during tonight's event, Park tells me. A scuffle ensued and then broken up. Ortega took issue with Park's translation on the show."



"Park told me Ortega went up to him while Korean Zombie went to the bathroom and asked if he was Jay Park. Park said yes, and according to Park, Ortega open palm slapped him," he continued.



According to UFC president Dana White, "[Brian Ortega] and the Zombie got into a fight, which is completely unlike both of their personalities. Zombie doesn't even speak English, so I don't know what the hell he could've said that would get Ortega to start going crazy. But, yeah, it was weird."

After the altercation, Jung Chan Sung and Brian Ortega began fighting before it was broken up by security police.



Brian Ortega's anger allegedly stemmed from Jung Chan Sung's interview with Ariel Helwani last month. Jay Park helped Jung Chan Sung talk about how Brian Ortega "ducked him" when he was unable to appear at their scheduled fight last December due to injury.



Later, Brian Ortega took to his personal Instagram to respond to the allegation, stating, "Jay Park, welcome to the fight game. Don't be surprised if I slap the sh*t out of you when I see you."



