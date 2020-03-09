VICTON's Byungchan sustains neck injury; to be seated for comeback showcase

Only a few hours before VICTON's comeback showcase, their agency Play M Entertainment released a statement regarding the health status of member Byungchan.

According to their statement, Byungchan began experiencing worsening neck pain while he was practicing for their comeback and went to the hospital to treat it last week. While the agency is assuring fans that there "is not much to worry about," they have decided that it would be safer for Byungchan to stay seated for the showcase.

The statement ended with the agency saying they will continue to monitor his condition and try their best to ensure he can participate in promotional activities without worsening his current medical issue.