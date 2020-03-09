19

8

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

ITZY celebrates the beauty of being yourself in energetic MV for 'Wannabe' single

AKP STAFF

The ladies of ITZY are officially back!

On March 9 at 6 PM KST, the group released their second mini album 'IT'z ME,' featuring title track "Wannabe."

"Wannabe" was written, composed, and produced by GALACTIKA, who previously wroked with the group on their debut song "Dalla Dalla." The song's bold and positive lyrics are about embracing the 'one and only me' and celebrating your own personal color instead of trying to be somebody else.

The single was recorded in the 'fusion groove' genre and has an addictive melody, which is complemented by the members' powerful synced choreography in the music video.

Meanwhile, two hours after the album's release, ITZY will be commemorating their comeback with fans through their VLIVE 'ITZY Live Premiere' showcase, where they will be performing new songs "Wannabe" and "24 Hrs."

Check out the music video for "Wannabe" above!

  1. ITZY
12 2,650 Share 70% Upvoted

3

jin_sungmin1,717 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

This song is AMAZING! I usually have a love-hate relationship with ITZY's music where I find the song to be a bit all over the place, but end up loving it after a while anyway. This song was completely different; I know I loved it before it was even over! It still has ITZY's color and vibe, but is a huge improvement at the same time. So excited for what's to come for this power group!

Share

1

Cheesegirl9118 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

I still don't know how I feel about the song...I have yet to hear a title track from them that fits my taste...but if we are talking about lyrics....Icy and Wannabe are my lifes anthems.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Girls
Taeyeon's father passes away
4 hours ago   45   48,511
Girls
Taeyeon's father passes away
4 hours ago   45   48,511
J.Y. Park
J.Y. Park welcomes a baby girl to his family
7 hours ago   19   39,022

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND