ITZY celebrates the beauty of being yourself in energetic MV for 'Wannabe' single

The ladies of ITZY are officially back!

On March 9 at 6 PM KST, the group released their second mini album 'IT'z ME,' featuring title track "Wannabe."

"Wannabe" was written, composed, and produced by GALACTIKA, who previously wroked with the group on their debut song "Dalla Dalla." The song's bold and positive lyrics are about embracing the 'one and only me' and celebrating your own personal color instead of trying to be somebody else.

The single was recorded in the 'fusion groove' genre and has an addictive melody, which is complemented by the members' powerful synced choreography in the music video.

Meanwhile, two hours after the album's release, ITZY will be commemorating their comeback with fans through their VLIVE 'ITZY Live Premiere' showcase, where they will be performing new songs "Wannabe" and "24 Hrs."

Check out the music video for "Wannabe" above!