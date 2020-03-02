10

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

Korean netizens comment on Nicholas Cage's "Asian Fetish"

Nicholas Cage has gained attention amongst Korean netizens for his dating preferences.

The actor and his Japanese girlfriend, Riko Shibata, were seen holding hands along with a Beluga Whale after visiting the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. The pictures made their way to the Korean news cycle, leading to netizens chiming in to comment on Cage's preference for Asian women stating: 

"Ah... this hyung's tastes are still the same."

"Does this hyung have an Asian fetish?"

"His taste in women is as consistent as Leonardo Di Caprio."

"He certainly has a type."

"She looks 13."

"Wasn't his ex-wife Korean?"

"He has a yellow fetish."

"How is he still the same after all these years." 

Nicholas Cage gained attention in Korea after getting married to a Korean in 2004 but subsequently divorced each other in 2016. In 2018, he married and divorced Japanese makeup artist Erika Koike.

FriedChickenLove
21 minutes ago

They need to stop judging this man or he'll take their face......off.

allcomingupdubu
46 minutes ago

Is it not a bit far to call it a "fetish" If it just so happens that, that's who he finds himself attracted to (and it's not just cuz they're Asian) then I say let him be

