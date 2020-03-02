Kim Myung Soo is lost after becoming human for the first time in solo stills for KBS2's 'Welcome'

KBS2's upcoming Wed-Thurs drama series 'Welcome' has unveiled some key still cuts of male lead Kim Myung Soo, taking on the intriguing role of a male cat who can take on human form!

In the still cuts below, Kim Myung Soo's character Hong Jo has just transformed into an adult male for the first time - at least the first time since he dreamt of becoming a human boy when he was a younger kitten. As you can see in Hong Jo's stiff posture and expressions, the cat is totally lost after becoming much bigger than he's normally used to being.

Meanwhile, KBS2's new romance drama 'Welcome' tells the love story between a cat who transforms into a male human at random times, and his life under the roof of a female human (Shin Ye Eun) with the energetic personality of a dog. You can catch Kim Myung Soo's interesting new role as a pure white cat when 'Welcome' premieres this march 25!







