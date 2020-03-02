Netizens LOL at Jang Yoon Jung's reaction after seeing Lee Hwi Jae's son Lee Seo Un's growth spurt

A few weeks ago on JTBC's newest weekend variety program 'Yurang Market', comedian Lee Hwi Jae's wife Moon Jung Won appeared as a guest/client, inviting the variety program cast members into her home!

'Yurang Market' is a variety program where cast members like Seo Jang Hoon, Yoo Se Yoon, Jang Yoon Jung, and more attempt to help various clients sell their used items online. While the cast members began to post photos of the Lee Hwi Jae family's used items for sale, the famous 'Superman Is Back' twins Lee Seo Un and Lee Seo Jun returned home!

All of the cast members couldn't believe how much Seo Un and Seo Jun have grown since their 'Superman' days! When Seo Un walked in and greeted the adults politely, Seo Jang Hoon remarked after observing the older twin for a moment, "Seo Un... is beginning to look more and more like his dad."

Hearing this, Jang Yoon Jung got up and said to Seo Un, "Oh my, Lee Hwi Jae-ssi, why are you wearing children's clothes..?"

When netizens saw the cute interaction, they couldn't help but point out how ironic it was that singer Jang Yoon Jung happened to be the one to make such a joke with Lee Seo Un! As many of you know, Jang Yoon Jung's family is currently appearing on 'Superman Is Back' with her announcer husband, Do Kyung Hwan. Netizens left comments like, "Kekekeke meanwhile at her house there's Do Medium", "Oh my, Lee Hwi Jae-ssi! kekekekeke", "Kekekeke It's like watching '1000 Song Challenge' again", "He really is Small Hwi Jae in children's clothes though!!", "Seo Un is Lee Hwi Jae in children's clothes, and Yeon Woo is Do Kyung Hwan in children's clothes kekekeke", and more!

Do you remember when Lee Seo Un and Lee Seo Jun were fluffy infants on 'Superman Is Back'? Well now, the twins will be enrolling in elementary school this year!