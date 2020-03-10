KBS building quarantined after employee 'A' tests positive for the Coronavirus

KBS's main office in Youngdeung-po, Yeoyi-do is currently undergoing quarantine procedures after an employee tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID19) on March 10.

The broadcasting station told media outlets, "Back on the evening of March 9, we were notified from our employee 'A' that his/her son has tested positive for the Coronavirus. As a result, 'A' and 11 other co-workers were voluntarily quarantined, undergoing virus testing. On the evening of March 10, 'A' who was listed as a primary suspect tested positive for the Coronavirus."

Immediately after 'A' and 11 of his/her fellow co-workers voluntarily submitted themselves for quarantine procedures, several floors of the KBS main building were closed off for the next 24-hours, and employees were ordered to work from home. Furthermore, KBS stated that 'A' was a part of the cleaning staff at KBS in charge of floor such as the 1st and 2nd floors, underground floor level 1, etc. 'A' was consistently using sterile gloves and wearing a mask while on the job. His/her co-workers are still undergoing virus testing.

Meanwhile, KBS1 is currently in charge of airing realtime updates on the Coronavirus nationwide, including updated instructions on preventative measures and more via its emergency broadcast 'COVID19 KBS New Room'.