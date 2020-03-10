3

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

KBS building quarantined after employee 'A' tests positive for the Coronavirus

AKP STAFF

KBS's main office in Youngdeung-po, Yeoyi-do is currently undergoing quarantine procedures after an employee tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID19) on March 10. 

The broadcasting station told media outlets, "Back on the evening of March 9, we were notified from our employee 'A' that his/her son has tested positive for the Coronavirus. As a result, 'A' and 11 other co-workers were voluntarily quarantined, undergoing virus testing. On the evening of March 10, 'A' who was listed as a primary suspect tested positive for the Coronavirus."

Immediately after 'A' and 11 of his/her fellow co-workers voluntarily submitted themselves for quarantine procedures, several floors of the KBS main building were closed off for the next 24-hours, and employees were ordered to work from home. Furthermore, KBS stated that 'A' was a part of the cleaning staff at KBS in charge of floor such as the 1st and 2nd floors, underground floor level 1, etc. 'A' was consistently using sterile gloves and wearing a mask while on the job. His/her co-workers are still undergoing virus testing. 

Meanwhile, KBS1 is currently in charge of airing realtime updates on the Coronavirus nationwide, including updated instructions on preventative measures and more via its emergency broadcast 'COVID19 KBS New Room'.

  1. misc.
1 1,072 Share 100% Upvoted

0

coco_puffs-1,081 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

like any fucking virus 😤 the first thing you do is cut the fucking bullshit: you see a motherfucker sick or with a fucking history of bad health and you fucking ‘focus’ on them not the motherfucker with all these fucking muscles they dont know what to do with.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND