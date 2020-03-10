All members of Big Bang renew their contracts with YG Entertainment

On March 11, YG Entertainment revealed in an official statement, "Big Bang members G-Dragon, Taeyang, T.O.P, and Daesung have renewed their exclusive contracts."

This marks the third time since Big Bang's debut that all 4 group members decided to renew with YG Entertainment, after renewing in 2011 and again in 2015.

YG Entertainment also added, "Big Bang is a group which has surpassed the limitations of music alone, changing the very flow of South Korea's popular culture. We will support Big Bang in all areas so that they can continue to contribute to the history of K-Pop as YG Entertainment's most representative artists."

Best of luck to Big Bang in 2020!

