All members of Big Bang renew their contracts with YG Entertainment

On March 11, YG Entertainment revealed in an official statement, "Big Bang members G-Dragon, Taeyang, T.O.P, and Daesung have renewed their exclusive contracts."

This marks the third time since Big Bang's debut that all 4 group members decided to renew with YG Entertainment, after renewing in 2011 and again in 2015. 

YG Entertainment also added, "Big Bang is a group which has surpassed the limitations of music alone, changing the very flow of South Korea's popular culture. We will support Big Bang in all areas so that they can continue to contribute to the history of K-Pop as YG Entertainment's most representative artists." 

Best of luck to Big Bang in 2020!

chonaD565 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

As what YG said... BigBang made YG.

Chark_Attack1,786 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Not too surprised. They've been at YGE and the industry for so long, it's not like they don't know what's up. There is probably some loyalty in this, but I'm guessing they have a lot of negotiation power. They can probably make or break YGE with this renewal, it's not a bad move to renew with YGE to be given the freedom to do what they want and things that align with their own priorities more. Sometimes, the monster you know is better than the monster you don't.

