Nam Joo Hyuk in talks to sign with Management Soop after departure from YG Entertainment

According to reports on March 11, model/actor Nam Joo Hyuk's exclusive contract with YG Entertainment will come to an end by some time next month.

Nam Joo Hyuk has reportedly chosen not to renew with his current agency YG Entertainment. Instead, the star is now in talks to sign with Management Soop - home to top actors such as Gong Yoo, Gong Hyo Jin, Jeon Do Yeon, Jung Yoo Mi, Choi Woo Sik, and Suzy.

Meanwhile, Nam Joo Hyuk will be working with actress Jung Yoo Mi in his upcoming 'Netflix' original drama series, 'School Nurse Ahn Eun Young'. Next month, he's slated to begin filming for a new film 'Startup', also starring Suzy.

