Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Kang Daniel's shocking past life revealed?

Kang Daniel's shocking past life was revealed on his special 'Kang Daniel Comeback Show - CYAN'.

On the March 24th episode, the former Wanna One member saw a hypnotherapist to discover more about his supposed past life. While he was under hypnosis, Kang Daniel revealed aspects of his former self, stating, "I'm a man on an island. I look a little different than I do now. I think I'm in my mid-30s. My name is Wayne. I think it's before the year 1000. I think I'm a high-ranking soldier who's protecting an extremely large castle. I think I'm the king's older cousin."

When the hypnotherapist asked Kang Daniel to go to the moment of his death, the idol star responded, "I think I'm in my mid-30s. I'm riding a horse, but the horse was hit by an arrow. My younger sister and I ran towards a ravine. There was a boat with only one spot. I put my younger sister on it and sent her off. I ran away from the people chasing me, and I was hit with an arrow on the left side of my neck."   

As for whether he was ever a singer in one of his past lives, Kang Daniel expressed, "I'm a brown owl. I'm flying free through the mountains. It's so nice."

In recent news, Kang Daniel has made a comeback with "2U". 

kpoppbnj2 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

yeah none of this adds up

this stuff isnt real. like that time jooheon said he was a tiger in his past life

2

bartkun5,467 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago
Wayne and brown owl?
Maybe he was Owlman or member of Cour of Owls
those who are reading comics will know what I'm talking about here 😉

