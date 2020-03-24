17

Kang Daniel takes over a theater in '2U' MV

Kang Daniel has dropped his music video for "2U".

In the MV, Kang Daniel starts out cleaning a theater before making it into his own secret dance studio with friends. "2U" is the title song of his first mini album 'CYAN', and it's written and composed by Chancellor.

maddybb54
Love the smoothness of the song and dance, it's gonna be fun to watch Daniel perform it because he seems super comfortable with it.

She_her_her
Good fun song - breezy vocals and catchy melody. Nice one Kang Daniel.

