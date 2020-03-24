Kang Daniel takes over a theater in '2U' MV

Kang Daniel has dropped his music video for "2U".
In the MV, Kang Daniel starts out cleaning a theater before making it into his own secret dance studio with friends. "2U" is the title song of his first mini album 'CYAN', and it's written and composed by Chancellor.
Check out Kang Daniel's "2U" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!
