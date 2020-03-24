Upcoming Starship group CRAVITY reveal teaser poster for 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are'

Upcoming Starship Entertainment group CRAVITY have revealed a teaser poster for 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are'.



Though it's unclear whether CRAVITY's 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' teaser poster is for their debut or a reality show, netizens are speculating it's likely a pre-debut reality show due to the description of "Season 1." Whatever it may be, you can expect it on April 14 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY's debut!