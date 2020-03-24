Girl group SeeYa to reunite with a project album 9 years after their disbandment, thanks to 'Sugarman' appearance

On March 25, representatives from the members of vocal group SeeYa confirmed to media outlets that the ladies will be returning with a project album soon!

Well-known ballad girl group SeeYa debuted with 3 original members including Kim Yeon Ji, Lee Bo Ram, and Nam Gyul Ri in 2006, garnering attention with various hits. The group then announced their official disbandment in January of 2011, after which Nam Gyu Ri transitioned into an actress, and Kim Yeon Ji and Lee Bo Ram promoted as solo artists.

Then, last month, the three SeeYa members reunited thanks to JTBC's 'Sugarman 3', proving that the members had maintained both their beauty and vocals even after 9 years.

As a result, SeeYa will be greeting their longtime fans with a project album release, some time in April or May. One representative stated, "After 'Sugarman 3', the three members and their agency reps met up several times to discuss the reunion. Thanks to the fans' support, the decision was made to make a comeback with a project album within the year."

Stay tuned for the return of SeeYa!

