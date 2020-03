The 5 members of power rookie girl group ITZY modeled lovely new 'NARS' spring collection colors and products for the April issue of 'Elle' magazine!

Each of the ITZY members tried on different looks for the spring season with various 'NARS' products like the brand's new spring blush collection, the bestselling aqua glow foundation, spring lip colors, etc.

Check out a preview of ITZY's 'Elle' pictorial below!