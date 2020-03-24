BTOB's Eunkwang will also be discharged from his military service without returning to base during vacation leave

On March 25, Cube Entertainment notified fans via BTOB's official fan cafe of leader Eunkwang's military discharge plans.

Cube Entertainment stated, "We notify you regarding BTOB member Seo Eunkwang's discharge from mandatory military service, taking place this April 7. Due to the temporary prevention measures placed in effect against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID19) spread, Eunkwang will be officially discharged without returning to his military base during his final vacation leave. We would like to thank the fans for waiting for such a long time, and we also ask for your abundant support and attention toward Eunkwang's active promotions after his official discharge."

Eunkwang, who is currently on his final vacation leave from his mandatory service, will officially be discharged on April 7. The early leave comes from the Military Manpower Administration's recent decision to ban entries, reentries, and visits to and from military bases in light of the Coronavirus threat. Instead, soldiers who are unable to leave military bases can be discharged early during their final vacation leave.

