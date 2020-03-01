BTS wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from iKON, IZ*ONE, VIXX's Ravi, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, MCND debuted with "Ice Age," BTS made their return with both "Black Swan" and "On," ELRIS made their comeback with "Jackpot," VIXX's Ravi made a solo comeback with "Rockstar," and Cheon Dan Bi returned with "Stupid."



As for the winner, BTS was nominated for both "Black Swan" and "On," while IZ*ONE was nominated for "Fiesta." In the end, BTS won with their single "On."



Other performers were The Boyz, Dream Catcher, Rocket Punch, Cignature, iKON, EVERGLOW, Weki Meki, LOONA, Cherry Bullet, KARD, and Pentagon.





Check out 'full cam' versions of this week's performances below!





COMEBACK: BTS



COMEBACK: VIXX's Ravi

IZ*ONE

Rocket Punch

iKON

Pentagon