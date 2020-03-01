62

18

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 days ago

BTS wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from iKON, IZ*ONE, VIXX's Ravi, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, MCND debuted with "Ice Age," BTS made their return with both "Black Swan" and "On," ELRIS made their comeback with "Jackpot," VIXX's Ravi made a solo comeback with "Rockstar," and Cheon Dan Bi returned with "Stupid."

As for the winner, BTS was nominated for both "Black Swan" and "On," while IZ*ONE was nominated for "Fiesta." In the end, BTS won with their single "On."

Other performers were The Boyz, Dream Catcher, Rocket Punch, CignatureiKON, EVERGLOW, Weki Meki, LOONA, Cherry Bullet, KARD, and Pentagon.

Check out 'full cam' versions of this week's performances below!

COMEBACK: BTS

==

COMEBACK: VIXX's Ravi

==
IZ*ONE

==

Rocket Punch

==

iKON

==

Pentagon

  1. BTS
  2. Cherry Bullet
  3. Cignature
  4. Dream Catcher
  5. ELRIS
  6. EVERGLOW
  7. iKON
  8. IZ*ONE
  9. KARD
  10. LOONA
  11. MCND
  12. Pentagon
  13. Rocket Punch
  14. The Boyz
  15. Ravi
  16. Weki Meki
  17. CHEON DAN BI
  18. INKIGAYO
10 4,670 Share 78% Upvoted

7

Astres_Dare664 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago
"BTS was nominated for both "Black Swan" and "On,""
so they compited with Izone and themselves XD...this program has to have 3 nominatons? Don't get me wrong, I'm glad but I have never seen this before.
Share

6

bangtanbora303 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

I wanted BTS to win, but I don't mind Bangtan Sonyeondan winning either. They're both great groups.😂

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Jimin
BTS's Jimin sends his love to ARMY
6 hours ago   7   4,730
A Pink, BLACKPINK, EVERGLOW, GFriend (Girlfriend), IZ*ONE, LOONA, MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, Rocket Punch, TWICE
Most searched girl groups on Naver in February
14 hours ago   23   9,187

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND