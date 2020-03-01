Ravi also apologizes on behalf of Hongbin's livestream controversy

Ravi has made a statement regarding Hongbin's recent controversy.

Following Hongbin's livestream controversy, fellow member VIXX's Leo also took to social media to reassure fans in spite of the uproar among netizens. On March 1, rapper Ravi took to Instagram and made a post that included his current sentiments about being unable to perform as much, as well as an apologetic message on behalf of Hongbin.

He wrote, "That there is no high versus low in art, that it is wrong to easily degrade someone else's efforts and passion, is something that I hope would seep deeply into everyone's thoughts, including that of my own. I sincerely apologize for everyone who has been hurt."

To this message, fans of VIXX and Ravi expressed thoughts such as, "You don't have to apologize", "you've worked so hard!", "Fighting".



In related news, Hongbin has apologized multiple times on behalf of his recent behavior.

