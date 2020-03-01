13

2

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Ravi also apologizes on behalf of Hongbin's livestream controversy

AKP STAFF

Ravi has made a statement regarding Hongbin's recent controversy.

Following Hongbin's livestream controversy, fellow member VIXX's Leo also took to social media to reassure fans in spite of the uproar among netizens. On March 1, rapper Ravi took to Instagram and made a post that included his current sentiments about being unable to perform as much, as well as an apologetic message on behalf of Hongbin.

He wrote, "That there is no high versus low in art, that it is wrong to easily degrade someone else's efforts and passion, is something that I hope would seep deeply into everyone's thoughts, including that of my own. I sincerely apologize for everyone who has been hurt."

View this post on Instagram

- 직접 만나서 보여드리고 싶었던 무대라서 열심히 움직여봤는데 방송으로나마 보시는 동안 행복 했었으면 싶네요. 다양한 공간에서 시간 같이 보내면서 좋은 추억 많이 만들어주고 싶었는데 상황이 여의치 않았던 게 참 아쉬워요. 하지만 아직 나올 방송들도 많고 공연도 꼭 할거니까 끝이라 생각 마시고 저의 소중한 첫 정규앨범 엘도라도 보내주지 말고 많이 즐기고 아껴주세요. 많이 보고싶네요 사랑해요 예술에는 높고 낮음이 없고 누군가의 땀과 뜨거움을 쉽게 깎아내려선 안된다는 생각이 저를 비롯하여 많은 사람들에게 깊게 스며있었으면하는 바람입니다. 상처받으신 모든 분들에게 진심으로 사과드립니다.

A post shared by RAVI (@ravithecrackkidz) on

To this message, fans of VIXX and Ravi expressed thoughts such as, "You don't have to apologize", "you've worked so hard!", "Fighting".


In related news, Hongbin has apologized multiple times on behalf of his recent behavior.

  1. VIXX
  2. Ravi
  3. Hongbin
2 5,759 Share 87% Upvoted

7

yaja-yaha142 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

That's not an apology as much as it a reference.
That being said, it is true what Ravi said.
It's messed up to degrade someone else's work & passion, period.
Just because you don't personally relate to it, doesn't mean hard work & sincere thoughts didn't go into it.

Share

0

hreyA_onEViP191 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

I really hope other members stop apologizing for their member mistake. It doesn’t change anything. Degrading someone’s music isn’t something easily forgiven. Damage is done. But that doesn’t mean he has to stay low. Mistake happens. Face it. Or never face those fans who always supported you. Dragging this situation by continuous apologies won’t bring back the happiness to any.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND