Brown Eyed Soul's Jung Yup revealed to have tied the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend today

On March 3, it was revealed that Brown Eyed Soul's vocalist Jung Yup (43) held a small, private wedding ceremony with his non-celebrity girlfriend this very day!

The event was held briefly and unceremoniously with only family members present, carrying out a simple service to ordain the marriage. Back in 2018, Jung Yup confirmed with media outlets that he was dating a non-celebrity girlfriend 7-years younger than him, and now, after approximately 2 years of dating, the couple is officially married!

With this, Jung Yup is the second member of the vocal group Brown Eyed Soul to get married after Young Joon. A day prior to his wedding ceremony, Jung Yup is said to have greeted his fans privately through his fan cafe, sharing the news with them first.





Jung Yup, who debuted as a member of Brown Eyed Soul in 2003, is well-known as one of the most representative R&B male vocalists of the Korean music industry. Most recently, he took part in an OST for JTBC's new drama 'I'll Find You On A Beautiful Day'.



Congratulations to the couple!