IU & Lee Seo Jin recognized with presidential commendations as model taxpayers

On March 3, the National Tax Service (NTS) Department named celebrities IU and Lee Seo Jin as a part of their 2020 model tax payers list via the department's official website.

The two stars will be receiving presidential commendations of recognition for their model tax payments, as the NTS commended IU for diligently paying her high taxes without fail since her debut in 2008. Furthermore, the NTS applauded IU for her role in expanding the Hallyu as well as modern culture industry.

Regarding actor Lee Seo Jin, the NTS commended him not only for diligently paying his taxes, but also in his activities as a promotional ambassador of 'Habitat for Humanity' in Korea and volunteering in various fields.

