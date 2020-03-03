Brother of late idol star Hara leaves touching message after birth of his daughter

The brother of late idol star Hara left a touching message on social media after the birth of his daughter.



Hara passed away in November of last year, and many, including her family, are still grieving her death. On March 3, her brother wrote on Instagram:





"Our Hara, who constantly talked about wanting a niece or nephew and even bought me vitamins. My younger sister, who said she would do anything for my first child and even take care of their college tuition. At your funeral, I asked you to be reborn as my daughter in your next life. As much as we didn't receive love from our parents, I hoped to love you and look after you, and after a week, my wish has been granted and I have a daughter. I named her Harin as you suggested was a pretty name. Your niece was born well. Look after her, so she grows up well. If you had known of the news just a week earlier, would something like that have happened? I'm sorry, and I miss you so much."