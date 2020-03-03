4

3

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

AB6IX's Lim Young Min waits in the rain in 'Break Up' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

AB6IX's Lim Young Min has dropped his music video teaser for "Break Up".

In the MV teaser, Lim Young Min makes a call and waits in the rain for someone who doesn't come. "Break Up" is about trying to separate yourself from a relationship, and it's a track from AB6IX's special digital EP '5NALLY', which includes a solo song by each of the 5 members.

Watch Lim Young Min's "Break Up" MV teaser above, Kim Dong Hyun's "More", Jeon Woong's "Moondance", and Lee Dae Hwi's "Rose, Scent, Kiss".






  1. AB6IX
  2. LIM YOUNG MIN
  3. BREAK UP
0 276 Share 57% Upvoted
DPR Live
DPR Live enters space in 'Legacy' MV
1 hour ago   0   493
MCND
MCND drop cold 'Ice Age' performance MV
1 hour ago   0   364

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND