AB6IX's Lim Young Min waits in the rain in 'Break Up' MV teaser

AB6IX's Lim Young Min has dropped his music video teaser for "Break Up".
In the MV teaser, Lim Young Min makes a call and waits in the rain for someone who doesn't come. "Break Up" is about trying to separate yourself from a relationship, and it's a track from AB6IX's special digital EP '5NALLY', which includes a solo song by each of the 5 members.
Watch Lim Young Min's "Break Up" MV teaser above, Kim Dong Hyun's "More", Jeon Woong's "Moondance", and Lee Dae Hwi's "Rose, Scent, Kiss".
