News
Posted by danisurst

Zico wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + performances from B.O.Y, SF9, Golden Child, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, Sechskies made a comeback with "All For You," IZ returned with "The Day," Gavy NJ came back with "I'm In Sinchon," Golden Child returned with "Without You." 

As for the winner, Zico, BTS, and SF9 were nominees. In the end, Zico won with his single "Any Song."

Other performers were Dream Note, VERIVERY, VOISPER, B.O.YSF9, ANS, ATEEZ, OnlyOneOf, ENOi, and 2Z.

Check out this week's performances below!

COMEBACK: Sechskies

==

COMEBACK: IZ

==

COMEBACK: Gavy NJ

==
COMEBACK: Golden Child

==

2Z

==

ENOi

==

VOISPER

==

ANS

==

OnlyOneOf

==

Dream Note

==

B.O.Y

==

VERIVERY

==

SF9

