GFRIEND will be holding their February 3 KST fan showcase without an audience, their agency Source Music has confirmed. The decision was made out of growing concern over the coronavirus.





Source Music took to GFRIEND's official fan cafe on February 2 to make the announcement, adding that all ticket holders would be given full refunds through ticket retailer Yes24.



Meanwhile, GFRIEND is making a comeback on February 3 with their new mini album 'Labyrinth.'