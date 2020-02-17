Zico, Crush, and Changmo top Instiz chart for the third week of February 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the thirdd week of February (February 10 - February 16) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Zico - "Any Song" - 27,965 Points









2. Crush - "Let Us Go" - 15,579 Points









3. Changmo - "METEOR" - 15,514 Points









4. Red Velvet - "Psycho" - 10,340 Points









5. Baek Ye Rin - "Here I Am Again" - 8,368 Points









6. IU - "Blueming" - 7,949 Points









7. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The FLowers" - 7,096 Points









8. Noel - "Late Night" - 7,096 Points









9. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 6,640 Points









10. Damoim x Dingo - "I'mma Do" - 3,981 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

