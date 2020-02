'Parasite' has broken records in the Japanese box office and became the first Korean movie in a long time to hit number one!

The last time a Korean movie was #1 in the Japanese box office was 15 years ago by the hit movie ''A Moment to Remember'' starring Son Ye Jin and Jung Woo Sung.

Although 'Parasite' was already performing well, ticket sales skyrocketed by a whopping 500% following 'Parasite's impressive four awards at the Oscars, including Best-Picture.