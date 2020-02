Lee Min Ho cutely advertised his upcoming SBS drama 'The King: The Eternal Monarch' on social media.



On February 16th, Lee Min Ho uploaded some cute photos where he's seen writing the name of his drama in the snow. 'The King: The Eternal Monarch' is expected to air its first episode in March and will be starring actress Kim Go Eun as well.



Are you excited to see Lee Min Ho return to the small screen?