A preview of MBC's variety show 'What's the Use of Playing' revealed Lee Hyori and Yoo Jae Suk's sibling-like chemistry.

The preview was revealed on February 7th and showed stars coming to Yoo Jae Suk's ramen house. Lee Hyori and her husband Lee Sang Soon were one of the guests to visit. The couple showed their trademark humor and sass as they bantered with Yoo Jae Suk.





Check out the preview of the show below!