11

9

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens react in awe to BTS's 'Black Swan' dance practice video

AKP STAFF

BTS recently revealed their dance practice video for their newest song "Black Swan" and netizens are raving over it!

A recent community forum post highlighted the group's performance and netizens have nothing but positive words to say about the performance! Comments include: 

"Jimin is a god."

"V is a work of heart."

"They must have practiced so much. Their moves are so sharp. They're all so good."

"Jungkook is so good."

"The way J-Hope moves his body is amazing."

"The three J's are amazing, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin."

"Jin and RM really improved a lot."

"Everyone is so good here."

Check out the video again below! What do you think? 

  1. BTS
0 1,308 Share 55% Upvoted
Big Bang, T.O.P
Big Bang's T.O.P says he'll never promote in Korea
6 hours ago   228   134,048
Park Seo Joon
Actor Park Seo Joon transforms into a clown
35 minutes ago   0   677
Big Bang, T.O.P
Big Bang's T.O.P says he'll never promote in Korea
6 hours ago   228   134,048
ATEEZ
The Programs to Watch for Knowing ATEEZ
21 hours ago   1   2,355

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND