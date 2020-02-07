Netizens react in awe to BTS's 'Black Swan' dance practice video

BTS recently revealed their dance practice video for their newest song "Black Swan" and netizens are raving over it!

A recent community forum post highlighted the group's performance and netizens have nothing but positive words to say about the performance! Comments include:

"Jimin is a god."

"V is a work of heart."

"They must have practiced so much. Their moves are so sharp. They're all so good."

"Jungkook is so good."

"The way J-Hope moves his body is amazing."

"The three J's are amazing, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin."



"Jin and RM really improved a lot."

"Everyone is so good here."



Check out the video again below! What do you think?