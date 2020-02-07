Netizens debate what the ideal number of members is for idol groups

A recently popular community forum post has netizens debating what's the ideal number of members is for idol groups.

The post brings up the question asking netizens what they believe is the perfect number of members for groups and the results show that many netizens have differing opinions!

Comments include:

"In order to be a fan of all the members, 5 is perfect. Not too much and not too little."

"Anything over 10 is too much."

"I think 7 is a good number. It also shows the members' chemistry."

"I like 6 member groups. That way they can pair off when playing games on variety shows."

'I think 5 members allow for equal part distribution."

"I like 4 members the best. Look at groups like BLACKPINK and MAMAMOO."

What is your opinion on the ideal number of members for idols groups?

